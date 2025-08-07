Guwahati: The Pangsau Pass border haat, a bustling marketplace at the Indo-Myanmar frontier, is becoming a major showcase for one of Assam’s most prized fruits: the GI-tagged Tezpur litchi. This monthly market, located near Nampong, Arunachal Pradesh, is seeing a significant shift in consumer preference, with buyers increasingly choosing Assam’s local produce over litchis from Myanmar and Bhutan.

Traders and customers alike are praising the quality of the Assamese litchi. “People now ask directly for Assamese litchi. It’s sweeter and fresher,” says Thapa Singh, a regular vendor. Another buyer, Lamu Bhutia, notes that while litchis from neighboring countries are good, the ones from Assam are “richer in taste.”

Why Tezpur Litchi is a Local Favorite

These litchis, known for their deep red skin and juicy pulp, are primarily grown in the Sonitpur, Tezpur, Nagaon, Mangaldoi, and Biswanath districts. The region’s humid, subtropical climate and fertile soil create ideal conditions for high-quality fruit. The harvest season, which runs from late May to mid-June, perfectly aligns with the trading cycles of the border haat.

Even with a slight price difference—Assamese litchis are priced between Rs 240 and Rs 603 per kg, while others are in the Rs 280 to Rs 600 range—buyers believe the local litchis offer better value. A trader from Jairampur explains, “It stays fresh longer. I can sell it for two more days than Myanmar litchis.”

This growing demand is a major win for local farmers. “Earlier, our litchis were limited to Tezpur and nearby towns,” says farmer Ratan Borah. “Now, it’s crossing borders.” This cross-border success is not only boosting trade but also strengthening Assam’s reputation as a producer of premium litchi.

