Guwahati: Tinsukia Police in Assam on Saturday organised a special session on MedLEaPR, the digital medico-legal platform designed to streamline injury reports, post-mortems, and forensic documentation.

The session brought together police officials, CID teams, and medical professionals to enhance collaboration and speed up medico-legal investigations.

Developed under the Digital India programme, MedLEaPR (Medico-Legal Examination and Post-mortem Reporting) enables doctors to upload standardized medico-legal case reports directly to police and judicial authorities. The system aims to cut delays, reduce errors, eliminate cumbersome paperwork, and provide transparent, tamper-proof documentation.

Doctors participating in the session welcomed the initiative, describing it as a “major relief from paperwork.” Police officials, on their part, stressed that the platform will play a crucial role in accelerating investigations and ensuring timely justice.

“By bridging medical expertise with policing, we are moving towards a more citizen-centric and accountable system,” a senior officer said.

With Assam among the frontrunner states to adopt MedLEaPR, the Tinsukia session highlighted how digital innovation is transforming the intersection of healthcare and law enforcement, making justice delivery faster and more efficient.