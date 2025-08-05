Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate and Project Associate for the project “DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) Phase-III: Genetic improvement of rice for

abiotic and biotic stress tolerance using molecular breeding, especially drought, submergence and bacterial blight disease.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD. Degree in Agricultural sciences / Biotechnology/ Life Science with one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal and preference will be given to NET qualification candidates.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 58,000 + 8% HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters’ Degree in Agricultural sciences/Biotechnology/ Life Science from a recognized university. Preference to candidate having experience in rice breeding, molecular biology work and data analysis

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 35,000+8% HRA

Also Read : Lucky colour purses you should carry according to your name initials

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th August, 2025 at 10.00 AM in the chamber

of the Chief Scientist, AAU-ARRI, Assam Agricultural University, Titabar- 785630

How to apply :

Candidates appearing for the interview must bring with them original and attested copies of all testimonials, bio-data, reprints/publications/thesis etc and passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here