GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the medical facilities made available for the patients.

He took stock of different facilities available in the hospital and talked to the patients and assessed their requirements.

The Governor visited several wards including the paediatric and cardiac units.

He also visited Cancer Care Centre and took stock of the treatment facilities for the patients.

He thereafter chaired a meeting with the heads of different departments of the college.

Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta and Superintendent of Police of Jorhat were present at the meeting.

Later on he held a meeting with the DC, the SP, and department heads to oversee the implementation of various schemes of the central and state governments.

He also took stock of the law and order situation in the district.

Assam Governor later visited Golaghat and took stock of the progress of implementation of different Central and State government schemes.

Assam Governor holding review meet in Golaghat

In the meeting DC Golaghat Dr P Uday Praveen gave a powerpoint presentation citing a brief description of different aspects of Golaghat, gave a detailed account of the progress of different schemes that the district has achieved so far towards delivering the fruits of the government.

Taking review of the Agriculture Department, Assam Governor asked the DC to ensure that under the PM Kisan scheme, attention should be made that no rightful beneficiary is deprived of the scheme.

He asked the DC to give top priority to the scheme.

The Governor also took stock of the progress of Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana and Assam Millet Mission.

Since Golaghat is a district which covers most of the tea gardens in the state, the Governor took stock of the Model Schools being set up in the tea garden areas.

He said that education is one of the most important tools to bring all sections of the people to the economic ladder.

Therefore, by giving adequate and qualitative education to the students belonging to tea gardens, the Government can bring about socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the people of the tea garden areas.

He also stressed on ensuring that women in tea gardens are covered with health schemes.

In his discussions with the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, the Governor also deliberated on matters pertaining to rural housing schemes, the provision of job cards under MGNREGA, the progress of the Amrit Sarobar project, and the implementation the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-Gramin.

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan under the Public Health Technical Department, he said the real success of the scheme would depend only on proper monitoring of whether all the beneficiaries have received water or not.

He also took stock of the status of anganwadi centres and the present status of construction of national highways etc.

Assam Governor also had a detailed discussion with the Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur on the functioning of the police administration.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the low crime rate in the district.

He advocated the introduction of grading system among police stations so as to increase the competitive environment and increase the enthusiasm and capacity among the police to work.

He also took stock of cyber crime and the situation in the border areas.

The Governor also asserted that proper appreciation for positive and good work in the work culture should be encouraged.

This will motivate and encourage one to perform better. He also said that nothing else can give satisfaction that good work gives to the mind. He urged everyone to work together and keep supporting each other.

The review meeting was attended by CEO zila parishad Dhiraj Das, Sub-divisional Officer of Bokakhat Dr Neha Yadav, and senior officials of various departments.

Earlier the Governor also visited Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat and explored the various in-house labs and sites.