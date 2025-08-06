Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has ordered a detailed investigation into the recent incident in Teliamura, where a driver lost his life following a mishap.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the loss of life and confirmed that relevant authorities have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“A probe has been initiated in connection with the unfortunate incident at Teliamura, where a driver tragically lost his life following a mishap. The concerned authorities have been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found on the part of any individual or authority,” Saha said.

He further emphasized that the state government would not tolerate any form of negligence and assured that accountability will be ensured.