AGARTALA: The South District Education officer of Tripura has served notice to 28 teachers and directed them to appear before the sub-division level committee for an inquiry after the official has received complaint against them engaging in private tuition.

As per details six teachers in Sabroom sub-division have been ordered to appear before the sub-division level committee on June 7 while more 22 teachers of Belonia was also received the same and directed them to appear before the sub-division level committee. In separate order copies, the district education officer of South district said as per instruction of High Court of Tripura, private tuition by school teachers of the government and government aided schools is prohibited in Tripura.

“In this regard representations from unemployed youths have received by the undersigned several times. Therefore it has been instructed to arrange for enquiring the matter and their disposal and to take appropriate actions against teachers found engaging them-selves in private tuition.” the order read.

The officials also directed the teachers to appear before the sub-division level committee on June 7 at the office if the inspector of School at 10 am failing which one sided decision will be taken against them.