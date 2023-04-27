Guwahati: In what can turn out to be a serious health concern, fish markets in Nagaon of Assam have reportedly been receiving imported fish containing at least 15 per cent poisonous formalin.

As per sources, over 15 per cent formalin and 0.003 per cent cadmium along with 0.15 per cent arsenic were said to have been found in imported fish.

The reports also suggest that the state fishery department does not have adequate facilities to conduct preliminary testing to detect formalin in imported fish.

For this, the department has not conducted formalin testing on imported fish in Guwahati city due to the lack of facilities.

In this regard, the department has already held a meeting with the zoology department at Gauhati University.

With the topic going on, a fish seller in from the Barabazar area of Nagaon claimed that there was no formalin in imported fish adding that they import fish from Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The last test by the fishery department was conducted two years ago, which did not find any formalin in the fish.

Earlier, a group of research students from the Department of Biology at Nowgong College found formalin in samples collected from various local fish markets across the district.

During the tests, the research team confirmed the presence of the poisonous substance in the fish available on the market.

According to the reports, the fish samples were examined in highly equipped laboratories.

Some locals said that the reports of poisonous formalin in imported fish have raised concerns among the public.

Some also said that there is a need for the state fishery department to upgrade its testing methods.