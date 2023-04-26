Guwahati: The authorities have imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibitory orders in Kaliabor of Nagaon, Assam after a tiger (tigress) along with two cubs were spotted in the area.

It has been feared that the tigress may have entered the human-inhabited area posing a threat to both the animal and humans.

The tigress was spotted near a tea garden in the Silghat region of Kaliabor in Nagaon, Assam.

There have been no immediate reports of the tiger coming in contact with any human or cattle but the situation is being monitored by the Assam forest officials.

Section 144 CrPC was imposed immediately in the area to prohibit the movement of people near and within the area.

The orders are supposed to remain imposed till the tiger does not safely head back to the jungle.

The tiger has been suspected to have entered the area from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

One major risk of the tiger being in the area is that it is with cubs and such big cats tend to be quite ferocious while being with cubs to protect them from any possible harm.

The authorities are trying to either lead the tiger back to the forest or capture them to relocate it safely.

Till the filing of this report, the tiger was not captured but the presence has been reported from the nearby area. There were no instances of attacks on any living being.

However, the locals have kept a close eye into the situation to prevent any unfortunate event.