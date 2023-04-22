Guwahati: A suspected drug peddler was injured in police firing in Kaliabor of Nagaon district in Assam after he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

As per sources, the accused identified as Saddam Hussain was arrested on Friday night based on inputs of his involvement in drug peddling. He was arrested from the Samaguri area based on the inputs.

Later in the night, he was shifted to the Missa area of Kaliabor after he allegedly told the police that he had drugs hidden in a hideout.

Later at around 1 am, the police claimed that the accused tried to flee from custody and they had to resort to “controlled firing” to stop him.

The accused was hit on the leg and was detained again. However, how the accused escaped from police custody is still not known.

He is currently under medical observation.