GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has slammed the Assam government over ‘inhuman’ living conditions in the Hojai rehabilitation camp.

Nearly 350 families displaced in an eviction drive in November 2021 are currently lodged at the rehabilitation camp in Hojai district of Assam.

“This is inhumanity of highest order,” Gauhati high court chief justice Sandeep Mehta told Assam government advocate D Nath.

“How long can you keep people like cattle in temporary shelters built of tarpaulin?” the Gauhati high court chief justice questioned the Assam government advocate.

The Gauhati high court chuef justice made these remarks based on a report submitted by senior advocate BD Konwar.

Konwar had visited the rehabilitation camp in Hojai district of Assam on April 20 on the instructions of the Gauhati high court.

The Gauhati high court further directed the Assam government to provide the portable water supply to the shelter homes with an immediate effect.

Advocate BD Konwar in his report stated that there is a lack of proper drinking water facility in the rehabilitation camp in Hojai district of Assam.