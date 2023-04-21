Guwahati: A constable allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Friday morning by shooting himself in the head at Behali Police Station in Biswanath, Assam.

Lalit Teron allegedly ended his life with his 5.56 service rifle.

The incident took place at the Behali police station premises in Biswanath Chariali.

Also Read: Assam: Tension in Tinsukia over 49 trucks transporting elephants to Gujarat

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, other policemen rushed to the spot where they found Teron lying in a pool of blood with his service rifle beside him.

Also Read: Assam | Address Angkita Dutta’s allegations, or else be prepared for police action: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns Congress

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The reason behind the constable’s drastic step remains unclear, and the family members of Lalit Teron have expressed their shock and demanded justice.