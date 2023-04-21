Guwahati: A sudden movement of a fleet of 49 trucks through the Rongajan locality near the Kakopathar-Makum bypass road in the Tinsukia district of Assam created a tense situation among locals.

Reports emerged that a large number of “wild elephants” were being transported from the Assam-Arunachal border to Jamnagar in Gujarat on 49 trucks.

Alarmed by this development, a large crowd quickly gathered at the site and blocked the highway, demanding clarification on the alleged translocation of the wild elephants.

As per reports, these elephants were being taken to Jamnagar from Namsai in Arunachal.

One local resident voiced their suspicion that the elephants may have been smuggled, given that all the trucks had Gujarat number plates.

Police officials from the Tinsukia district quickly arrived at the scene and worked to diffuse the situation, asking the crowd to disperse and maintain law and order. The police then escorted the trucks to a safe zone.

Despite a senior police official claiming that the translocation was conducted under the direction of the Gauhati High Court, there has been no official statement or confirmation from the court or any other government authority.

The incident has prompted concerns from conservationists and activists who fear for the welfare of the wild elephants.

The public remains concerned about the welfare of the elephants and the need to safeguard their habitats and natural resources.