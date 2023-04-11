Guwahati: An Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) personnel allegedly shot and killed one of his colleagues on Tuesday morning in Digboi in Tinsukia, Assam.

The accused jawan, identified as Udesh Majhi, reportedly used his service rifle to shoot Bimal Orang, who was also a jawan with the AISF.

The incident took place inside the AISF camp located at Muliabari Road in Digboi.

Local police immediately arrested Udesh following the incident and registered a case against him under the relevant sections.

The motive behind the incident is still unclear, and the police are currently interrogating the accused jawan to establish the reason for his actions.

Last month a similar incident was reported in Mizoram when a 56-year-old policeman gunned down two of his fellow armed personnel.

He was dismissed from his service following an inquiry.

The accused Bimal Kanti Chakma was a havildar in the 2nd battalion of Mizoram Armed Police (MAP).

He allegedly killed his fellow personnel with his service rifle under alcoholic influence.