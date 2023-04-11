GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (April 11), questioned senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s patriotism towards the country at a rally in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The union home minister said that Rahul Gandhi travels abroad and criticizes the country, which no patriot would ever do.

Amit Shah highlighted the ‘failure’ of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and highlighted the recent defeat of the Congress in the three Northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the recently held assembly elections.

“It is because of Prime Minister Modi that the once trouble-torn Northeast saw an end in extremism and experienced development all around,” said Amit Shah.

The union home minister also alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s mother – former Congress president Sonia Gandhi – “had also abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Amit Shah alleged: “The Congress is trying digging grave for Narendra Modi every day, but the people of the country are praying for Modi’s long life.”

Amit Shah was in Assam to lay the foundation stone of the BJP’s district office in Dibrugarh.