Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s scheduled visit to Guwahati on April 14, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has posed 14 questions to him.

“14 questions from the Assam Jatiya Parishad to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Assam on April 14. Mr Modi, the people of Assam want to know; please answer them on April 14,” the party said in a tweet.

When will the identification and expulsion of foreigners take place? When will foreigners leave Assam bags and baggage? When will the constitutional safeguard of indigenous people be ensured? the AJP questioned.

AJP has also wanted to know from PM Modi why did the BJP government take a u-turn on NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Power Project.

It has also asked the MP when will Rs. 15 lakh be deposited in bank accounts of people as promised?

The party has also raised questions over the Centre’s plan to open 27 toll gates in Assam. “Why are the highways in poor condition despite taking toll taxes?” AJP asked.

“Why are you silent on the state government’s conspiracy to destroy Assamese medium schools in the state? When will Gautam Adani’s financial fraud be investigated? When will illegal coal mining and syndicates in Assam be stopped?” the party wrote on Twitter.

“When will the allegations of corruption against the family/close relatives of Assam Chief Minister be investigated?” the AJP further asked the PM.

Prime Minister Modi would attend the mega Bihu celebration which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on April 14.