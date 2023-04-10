GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth Rs 8500 crore in Assam during his visit to the state this week.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PM Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati in Assam, where he will launch a range of projects, CM Sarma said.

The projects to be rolled out by PM Modi in Assam include: AIIMS and four other hospitals, a bridge over Brahmaputra and one methanol plant.

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati, Assam on April 14.

“He will land in Guwahati at 11:30 am and will reach IIT Guwahati by a chopper. From there, he will reach the upcoming AIIMS and inaugurate it,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that AIIMS-Guwahati at Sangsari is constructed at an expenditure of Rs 1123 crore.

AIIMS-Guwahati will have a 750 bed hospital and 100 MBBS seats.

Modi will also virtually inaugurate three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar districts in Assam from the AIIMS campus.

“These hospitals will have 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats each,” the Assam CM informed.

He added: “The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a research hospital within IIT Guwahati campus”

PM Modi will virtually distribute health cards to 1.1 crore people, who will get a health cover of Rs 5 lakh every year, the Assam chief minister said.

Sarma also informed PM Narendra Modi will also address the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati high court at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

In the evening the PM will inaugurate three projects virtually from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The projects include: methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh district of Assam, Rs 100-crore beautification work of the Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge over Brahmaputra.

“The day will end with the biggest attraction – the largest Bihu dance. The PM will witness 11,010 dancers and drummers dancing to the tune of a Bihu song in their attempt to register it as the largest recital of the folk dance form in Guinness Book of World Records,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

After witnessing the 15-minute dance, PM Modi will address the public at the stadium.

The Prime Minister will then leave Assam and return to New Delhi, the CM said.