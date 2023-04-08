GUWAHATI: “Assam will witness history on April 14.”

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (April 08).

It may be mentioned here that the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations will witness the largest congregation of dancers on April 14 in Guwahati, Assam.

The Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu event in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of congregation of more than 11,000 Bihu dancers and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Bihu festival will be celebrated in Assam on April 14 in which more than 11,000 boys and girls will participate,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Bihu event in Guwahati, Assam on April 14.

“PM Modi will also be present on the occasion. I express my gratitude to PM Modi for coming to Assam and participating in the event,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Bihu event will be held at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Invitations have also been extended to the governors, chief ministers, union ministers, diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries and other dignitaries for the big event.

Celebrated on April 14-15 every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu, which heralds the Assamese New Year is widely celebrated across Assam, and parts of Manipur and Bengal.

The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signify the distinct cycles of farming – Bhogali/Magh Bihu (January), Bohag/Rongali Bihu (April), and Kongali Bihu (October).

On the day of Bihu, various delicacies like til pitha, narikolor laddoo, murir laddoo, ghila pitha, poka mithoi are prepared.

Women, men and children are seen singing, feasting, exchanging gifts, seeking blessings from elders, donning new attire, and performing the traditional Bihu dance in open fields and stage.