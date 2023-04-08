IMPHAL: A one-day workshop on Media focused on the demand reduction of drugs as part of the war on drugs has mainly deliberated on the menace of drug abuse and its preventive measures across Manipur.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Editors’ Guild Manipur and the Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur at Sangai Continental, Imphal on Saturday.

Prevention and controlling of drug abuses couldn’t be carried out by the Government of Manipur alone, Manipur Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo who was the chief guest of the workshop said.

The easy avilability of drugs from across borders and the illegal emergence of local drug units posed grave threats to controlling drug abuse. Shortage of money for purchasing drugs led to petty to large-scale crimes in the state thereby giving a great impact on the society making slow progress in the development of the state, the minister stated.

Manipur Social Welfare Director Ngangom Utam said that in the past illegal drugs were mainly used by the higher income group of the society.

But to this day irrespective of whether rich or poor, young and old started using illegal drugs in masses in every nook and corner of the state causing serious setbacks in controlling the issues thereof.

For the past many years, the government has been trying to prevent drug abuse but to date nothing specific conclusion comes.

The ruling government is also launching the war on drug 2.0 for controlling the misuse of drugs.

The government could not be made in eradicating drug abuse so it requires mass support for good success.

At this juncture, the menacing the drug abuse is in a critical condition.

The situation would be turned to the worse if it is not be able to control at the earliest.

President of the Editors’ Guild Manipur, Khogendra Khomdram stated that there are reports of seizure of contraband drugs worth crores of rupees in the state every day.

It is not a good sign but what steps would be initiated to eradicate the menace of drug abuse would be a focal point.

We have been taking an important role in the demand reduction.

From this workshop something important recommendations could be brought out to some extent, he added.