IMPHAL: In a separate raid conducted by the Manipur Police against drug peddlers in the southern part of the state, it has come to light that the peddlers are hiring old women and youth housewives to avoid attention from the security agencies.

Police said that they have arrested a young housewife who later identified herself as M Carolyn Chinkholhing Haokip (22), a resident of T Zoumun Village near Sugnu Pamang Leikai in the southern part of Manipur.

But the other main accused, a 60-year-old female escaped from the police clutches in the raid.

M Carolyn was arrested red-handed along with drugs and admitted to supplying heroin to youths in and around the Sugnu area, the police stated.

Also read: Manipur police seize 28 Chinese made bikes used for drug transporting at borders

The arrest and seizures were affected on Thursday as part of War On Drugs 2.0 to which 139 grams of heroin had been seized from one lady by a team at Sugnu Police Station.

The seizure was made while conducting routine patrolling at the Zou Veng Village area at around 3:00 pm.

Two ladies ran away suspiciously on seeing the police team.

They ran into the house of an individual name, Nengsuan Zou (60) from Zou Veng Village.

Sugnu PS team rushed into the premises of the said house and detained one lady while the other lady managed to run away and in the process dropped two bags at the spot.

On verification of the detained lady, she identified herself as M Carolyn Chinkholhing Haokip from T Zoumun Village near Sugnu Pamang Leikai.

She admitted to supplying heroin to youths in and around the Sugnu area.

She named the lady who escaped Nengsuan Zou (60) from Zou Veng Village, the police said.

The detained lady was searched along with the two bags and nineteen numbers of tobacco cans containing heroin was detected.

An amount of Rs 47330 in total was also found in the other bag.

Upon weighing, the weight of the heroin was found to be 139 grams., the police asserted.

The lady was arrested and the contraband items were seized.

She was handed over to Sugnu PS for further legal action.

Efforts are underway to arrest the second lady who has been evading arrest, the police said.

“The drug peddlers and mafia have started using new faces, particularly housewives from lowered middle-class families to evade coming under the radar of the police,” the police added.