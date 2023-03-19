IMPHAL: Manipur Government banned Chinese Bikes allegedly used to smuggle narcotics from Myanmar and a total of 28 foreign originated bikes have been seized during drives launched at the border districts of Manipur during the past 18 hours, an official source said on Sunday.



A large number of Chinese Kenbo bikes are used illegally in Manipur and Mizoram, along internation Myanmar borders, the source informed.



A sleek and spacious motorcycle made by the Chinese firm Kenbo has been flooded using contraband smuggled from Myanmar.

The motorcycles, besides being illegal, also turn out to be carriers for narcotics through the border with Myanmar, the source said.



In this regard, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his Twitter posted, “So far, Churchanpur Police has apprehended 26 illegal Kenbo bikes altogether (mainly used by drug smugglers and poppy planters) and the bikes are handed over to the Custom Department. Now all Kenbo bikes are at Langthabal lep Chingning godown. No papers, nothing, all the bikes were brought from Myanmar.”



Churachandpur district is in the southern part of Manipur and Kamjong district on the eastern part of Manipur.

Both the districts share borders with Myanmar.



The CM N.Biren Singh further tweeted, “Two illegal Kenbo bikes ( mainly using by poppy planters and drugs smugglers), from Myanmar have been seized by Kamjong District Police today i.e. 18/02/2023. One at Kamjong town and another at Kasom Khullen areas.”

The 28 seized vehicles confiscated under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1988 have been dumped at an official godown at Canchipur, in Imphal west district, the police stated.

The state government follows a Home Ministry ban on bringing the Chinese vehicle to India, the source further stated.

Notably, a large number of drugs, including heroin and various forms of methamphetamine, have been seized by Assam Rifles personnel, state excise, narcotics department and the police from people riding such bikes, sources said.



It may also be mentioned herewith that the Mizoram government has banned the China-made Kenbo motorcycles of 125 cc in border districts.