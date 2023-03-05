IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said with the exception of security establishments, no other establishments have been authorized to sell liquor in the State.

Chief Minister Singh further said an expert committee was constituted subsequent to the Cabinet decision to legalize liquor in the State and the Manipur Government has been awaiting the committee’s report.

He also said the purchase of liquor from security canteens by civilians is illegal.

CM Biren said that further action would be initiated once the expert committee submits its report.