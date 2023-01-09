IMPHAL: The rehabilitation programme of the Manipur government for surrendered militants is an ‘eyewash’.

This was alleged by the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Progressive) in Manipur on Sunday.

Making this big allegation, the PREPAK-PRO said that two of the cadres out of the 43 from nine different insurgent groups, who surrendered in Manipur recently, were not part of the PREPAK-PRO.

The PREPAK-PRO stated that two cadres – Hemam Ibungmacha and Takhelambam Johnson, who recently surrendered as cadres of the outfit, were in fact not associated with the group.

The Manipur-based outfit has claimed that the two were actually drug addicts.

The PREPAK-PRO alleged that the Manipur government is sponsoring a “homecoming drama”.

Notably, as many as 43 cadres of different underground groups in Manipur, including a woman militant, laid down arms before chief minister Biren Singh at Imphal, on Saturday.

Under the new rehabilitation programme for surrendered militants, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced providing a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each of the surrendered militant.

Moreover, a monthly stipend of Rs 6000 per person, with incentives for surrendered weapons will be provided to the surrendered militants.