IMPHAL: A total of five habitual drug users, including two females, were caught in a special drive in and around the Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Saturday night.

This was informed by a volunteer of the Apunba Lup, Ningthoukhong, (Anti-drug campaign) on Sunday.

The volunteers of the Apunba Lup caught the drug users from different places in the Ningthoukhong village in Manipur.

They were caught along with a few quantities of brown sugar, a dozen of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) tablets – a substitute of heroin and brown sugar – and a few numbers of heroin/brown sugar injecting materials including needles and syringes.

They were caught from different villages in Bishnupur district of Manipur – three from Kha Khunour, one from Ningthoukhong and another from Upokpi.

The five persons were late handed over to a drug rehabilitation centre for proper counselling and treatments.