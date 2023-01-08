Guwahati: Women activists in Manipur on Sunday began an indefinite blockade on the Imphal-Tiddim road protesting the murder of a driver.

The women activists said they have launched the protest demanding action against the culprits involved in the kidnapping and murder of a Manipur driver, Yengkhom Priyobrata.

The murder of the driver sparked tension in the area.

According to reports, drivers in Manipur have also planned to launch agitations against the murder.

The Manipur police had made a routine inquiry and requested the Nagaland counterpart to furnish available information.

The driver was allegedly kidnapped on December 30 and his body was found in Nagaland on Saturday.

“My husband has been doing a passenger’s service in his van between Imphal and Moreh, the border town. We heard from him at 9 p.m. on December 30 informing us that he will be going to Nagaland with some passengers.

“But later when we called him, he did not pick up the mobile phone and eventually it was switched off. We had lodged a missing report with the Bishnupur police station on January 2,” The Hindu quoted Yengkhom Ibemcha, Priyobrata’s wife as saying.

Police said that there had been several incidents of beating up, killings, and robbing of Manipur drivers in some parts of Nagaland.