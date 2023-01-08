Imphal: 20-year-old Javelin Ana A was crowned Miss Thounii 2023 at a beauty contest held at Phaibung Khullen in Manipur’s Senapati district, as a part of the “Poumai Thounii” festival.

Poumai Thouni is the biggest post-harvest festival of the Poumais, one of the major Naga tribes in the northeastern state that predominantly lives in the Senapati District of Manipur.

Javelin Ana A, a resident of Purul Akutpa in Senapati district took home a cash Prize of Rs 1 lakh, KR Ziiveine Megdalene who hails from Phuba (Koirengei) was honoured with 1st runner-up with Rs 75, 000 and Thounii S C, a resident of Phaibung (Makhrelui) the 2nd runner-up with Rs 40, 000.

A total of 13 bevvies of beauties took part in the pageant held on the concluding day of the festival on Thursday night and 5 sub-titles – Miss Photogenic, Miss Talented, Miss Congeniality, Miss Personality and Best Catwalk were also awarded to contestants.

Out of 13 contestants, the jury members Banner Lanamai James, (Rubaru Mr India Youth Icon 2022), P Achevei (Mega Mister Northeast 2021-2022) and Liba Julita (Former Miss Thounii) selected eight bevvies of beauties for the final round.

The president, United Naga Council (UNC), Ng. Lorho, graced the valedictory function as a chief guest and appreciated the celebration of 2023 on the theme, “Sustaining culture” which is very relevant to the present time.