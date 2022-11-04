SHILLONG: Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya has won the Miss Northeast 2022 title.

Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya was crowned Miss Northeast 2022 during the finale at Kohima in Nagaland on Thursday.

Altogether 14 contestants from the eight Northeast states fought it out for the title.

This was the first Miss Northeast pageant, which was initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation and presented by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN).

The pageant was sponsored by the Nagaland government.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh along with gift hampers.

The next edition of the pageant is scheduled to be held in Sikkim.

Winners list:

Miss Northeast 2022 – Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya.

First runners-up – Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam.

Second runners-up – Dyna Jomo from Arunachal Pradesh.

Other sub-title winners:

Miss Photogenic – Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam.

Miss Perfect 10 – Irene Dkhar from Meghalaya.

Miss Talent – Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam.

Queen of Hearts – Lika Chophy from Nagaland.

Miss Beautiful Skin – Mannasha Devi Sapam from Manipur.

Miss Multimedia – Dyna Jomo from Arunachal Pradesh.