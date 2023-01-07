Imphal: A day after the Union Home Minister announced Manipur as an insurgent-free state, as many as 43 cadres of different underground groups laid down their arms and ammunition at a homecoming ceremony at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall, Imphal on Saturday.

For the first of this year, extending a hearty welcome to the 43 cadres of different insurgent groups, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who was the chief guest of the function said that the cadres are 13 KYKL, 5 PLA/RPF, 5 KCP(N), 11 KCP (PWG), 5 UNLF, 1 PREPAK, 2 PREPAK (PRO), 1 NSCN (U).

The cadres, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down as many as 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunitions were surrendered, the CM said.

Speaking after the ‘homecoming ceremony’ organized by the Manipur home department, the CM urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table for restoring peace and prosperity and to provide new lease of life for them.

The CM said the state government will make all the arrangements to ensure the security and rehabilitation of the surrendered cadres.

The gala surrendering ceremony was organized a day after the Union home minister Ami Shah announced that Manipur is free from insurgency owned by the BJP government led by the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. Shah ended his two-day visit to this sensitive border state on January 6.

Notably, a total of 69 militants of different groups eschewed the path of violence and joined the national mainstream through homecoming ceremonies in 2022.