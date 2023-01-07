Guwahati: A man was arrested from Guwahati‘s Basistha on Friday after he allegedly trafficked a girl to Mumbai.

As per reports, the man was arrested based on a trap laid by the police with the help of a woman’s rights NGO.

The accused was identified as Anwar Hussain who had allegedly trafficked a girl to Mumbai on the pretext of giving her a job.

A source informed that the accused got in touch with the victim in 2020 through social media. He then promised to give her a job and then took her to Mumbai.

The source added that the accused then allegedly sold the girl to a red light area. However, she was later rescued by the police and sent back to Assam. She was under the custody of an NGO at a shelter home since then.

After her return, the NGO members filed a police complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police as well as the CID.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was made to come back to Assam. The girl was asked to contact him and tell him that she wanted to go back to Mumbai.

The source said that believing this, the accused came back to Assam hoping to trap her again but the police nabbed him just as he reached the Basistha area.

The case is now being investigated.