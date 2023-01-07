Guwahati: Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora has now claimed that two lawyers spotted Sheena at the Guwahati Airport.

Mukerjea on Friday appealed to a CBI court to procure the footage from LGBI Airport claiming that two lawyers saw a woman that looked like Sheena Bora.

She has filed a petition backed by the affidavits of the lawyers. The lawyers said that they saw the woman resembling Bora on Thursday morning.

Earlier in March 2022, Indrani Mukerjea said the CBI was reluctant to investigate her “Sheena is alive” claim to cover up the “shoddy investigation” of the central agency in the case.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Airport introduces fast charging EV stations at VIP parking

CBI back then submitted a written response, which said her claim was a “figment of her imagination” and that it was “next to impossible” Bora was alive.

The CBI also said Mukerjea’s application had no merit and that it had been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently out on bail.

Also Read: Assam: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi seeks visa stamping facility in Guwahati

In December 2021, Indrani Mukerjea wrote a letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal claiming that her daughter Sheen Bora is alive and is in Jammu & Kashmir.

The former INX media executive in the letter claimed she came across a woman in the jail who told her that she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

Mukerjea requested CBI to hunt for Sheena Bora in Jammu & Kashmir.