GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has told Rahul Gandhi that he will meet the senior Congress leader in court.

“…we will meet in the court of law,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

This reaction from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma came in response to a tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mentioning names of turncoats and billionaire Gautam Adani.

The Assam CM said that it was the ‘decency’ of the BJP to not question Rahul Gandhi on Bofors scam and National Herald scam cases.

“It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you (Rahul Gandhi) concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald scams,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also read: Assam | Preity Zinta visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, says ‘felt powerful vibrations’

He added: “And how you (Rahul Gandhi) allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times.”

It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams.



And how you allowed Ottavio

Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times .

Any way we will meet in the Court of Law https://t.co/a9RGErUN1A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (April 08), doubled down on his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that the Congress leaders switching to BJP was a mere distraction.

“They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday!” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The question remains the same – who has Rs 20,000 crore benami money in Adani’s companies?” Rahul Gandhi added, posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, to spell Adani.