GUWAHATI: In 2014, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had given a green signal to make Himanta Biswa Sarma chief minister of Assam.

This nod by Sonia Gandhi came after a rebellion, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, rocked the Assam unit of the Congress party in 2014.

However, Rahul Gandhi stalled the move of replacing Tarun Gogoi with Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam.

This was claimed by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his recently launched autobiography.

According to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sonia Gandhi had said that it was “obvious that Sarma had a clear majority and should be the new CM”.

Also read: Assam police to be ‘zero vacancy force’ by May, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Azad made this claim while explaining the reasons behind the Congress party’s downfall in the Northeast.

It may be mentioned here that in July 2014, Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Tarun Gogoi-led Assam cabinet.

A year later, Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP, laying foundation for a rapid decline of fortunes for the Congress party in the Northeast.

Six years later. Himanta Biswa Sarma was appointed as the chief minister of Assam following victory of the BJP in the state elections for a second consecutive time.