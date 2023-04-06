HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay has been arrested in connection with a class 10 exam paper leak case.

Bandi Sanjay, the president of Telengana unit of the BJP was arrested by the Warangal police on charges of being the mastermind in question paper leak case.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of Bandi Sanjay, BJP leaders and workers held protests across Telengana, calling the arrest of the leader as ‘unconstitutional’.

Later, a local court in Warangal remanded the Telengana BJP president to two-week judicial custody.

Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath told reporters that Sanjay was arrested after police gathered concrete evidence about his involvement in Class 10 Hindi question paper leak.

“The BJP state president was booked under Section 5 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair means) Act, 1997, besides Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code,” Ranganath said.

Sanjay was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday along with another accused, a driver.

A total of 10 people have been named as accused in the case and five are absconding.

“Of the other nine accused, three people — journalist Boora Prashant, lab assistant G Mahesh and driver M Shiva Ganesh have arrested,” the police commissioner said.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda spoke with the party’s Hyderabad chief Ramchander Rao to inquire about the arrest of Bandi Sanjay.