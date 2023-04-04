GUWAHATI: The Congress has slammed PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre over China ‘renaming’ at least 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that China dared to ‘rename’ places in Arunachal Pradesh, for a third time in recent years, due to the “clean chit” that PM Narendra Modi‘s gave to the neighbouring country after the Galwan Valley clash.

“For the third time, China dared to rename our territories in Arunachal Pradesh. 21 April 2017 — 6 places, 30 December 2021 — 15 places, 3 April 2023 — 11 places,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added: “Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India.”

The Congress president further stated that “the country is facing the consequences of the clean chit that Modi gave to China after Galwan”.

It may be mentioned here that on Sunday (April 02), China released a third batch of standardised geographical names for 11 localities in Arunachal Pradesh in its latest attempt to reaffirm its claim over the Northeast state.

The names were released by China’s ministry of civil affairs, complying with state council laws on geographical names.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan, the southern section of Tibet.”

The ministry listed the official names of two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, along with precise coordinates and their respective administrative districts.

India had previously rejected China’s attempts to rename several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state is an integral part of India and will always remain so.

The first batch of standardised names for six locations was released in 2017, followed by the second batch of 15 locations in 2021.

India and China have had several border disputes over the years, and the naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh is likely to add to the already strained relationship between the two nations.