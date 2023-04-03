Guwahati: China has released a third batch of standardised geographical names for 11 localities in Arunachal Pradesh, India, in its latest attempt to reaffirm its claim over the northeastern state.

The names were released by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs on April 2, complying with State Council laws on geographical names.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan, the southern section of Tibet.” The ministry listed the official names of two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, along with precise coordinates and their respective administrative districts.

India has previously rejected China’s attempts to rename several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state is an integral part of India and will always remain so. The first batch of standardised names for six locations was released in 2017, followed by the second batch of 15 locations in 2021.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated India’s stance on China’s actions, stating that assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter the fact that it is an integral part of India.

The Global Times, a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, quoted Chinese experts as saying that the naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh is a legitimate move and within China’s sovereign right to standardize geographical names.

China’s interest in the region is not new, and it has long claimed Arunachal Pradesh as its own. As China established military control of the Himalayan area in 1950, the Dalai Lama fled from Tibet through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and found sanctuary in India in 1959.

China previously showed its displeasure with the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit to the region by releasing standardized names shortly after his visit.

India and China have had several border disputes over the years, and the naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh is likely to add to the already strained relationship between the two nations.