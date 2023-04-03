Itanagar: Massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has damaged parts of under-construction main dam of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project on Monday.

Lately, natural calamity has created massive havoc at the contentious Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

The project is being constructed by the NHPC Limited at Gerukamukh of Dhemaji district in Assam.

A large part of the hill, made of soft, sedimentary rock, located at the left bank of the River Subansiri, slid down heavily and violently in the river basin by producing a robust sound and affecting the Diversion Tunnels of the project adversely. \

Huge boulders crashed through after a massive landslide hit the main dam of under-construction Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project.

The proportion of the landslide was so heavy that it produced big waves in the river basin by raising the water up to several meter height.

It is noteworthy that the North-east has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days leading to massive damages, road blockade and landslides.

Landslide at the NHPC project site raises major safety concerns for the workers engaged at the site.