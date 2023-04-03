ITANAGAR: Rocksen Homchha, a hardcore militant of the Niki Sumi faction of the NSCN-K, who escaped from the Khonsa jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh has been apprehended by security forces.

Security forces nabbed the escaped militant from Bogapani area in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday (April 03).

One AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the possession of Rocksen Homchha, who was nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh.

An operation, led by Tirap SP Kardak Riba, was launched by a joint team comprising members of CRPF, IRBn and Arunachal Pradesh police’s special task force (STF) to nab the individual based on information received from Tirap DC Hento Karga.

It may be mentioned here that on March 27, two NSCN-K militants – Rocksen Homchha and Tipu Kitnya escaped from Khonsa jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh killing a police constable and critically injuring another security personnel.

A massive manhunt was launched by the Tirap police in Arunachal Pradesh to nab the two escaped militants.

Meanwhile, the other NSCN-K militant – Tipu Kitnya, who escaped along with Rocksen Homchha from Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh, is still absconding.