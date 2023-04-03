ITANAGAR: The construction work for the strategic Sela Pass tunnel in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh is progressing unhindered.

The construction work of the Sela Pass tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to be completed by the month of June 2023.

The Sela Pass tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is being constructed by the border roads organisation (BRO).

With the construction works of the Sela Pass tunnel progressing at a steady pace, the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh are gearing up for its inauguration in June this year.

According to reports, work is being expedited to construct the approach road to Sela Pass, while lining of the tunnel is nearing completion.

Moreover, electrical and mechanical work inside the under-construction Sela Pass tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

The Sela Pass tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, after inauguration, would be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world.

The Sela Pass tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is constructed at an altitude of above 13,000 feet.

The two tunnels and the 9.075 km approach road is being constructed in the Sela formation of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sela Pass tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the Indian Army towards the Chinal border near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

At present, the Indian Army and people of the area use Balipara-Chariduar Road to reach Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Connectivity through the Sela Pass route gets affected during the winter due to excessive snowfall.

The Sela Pass tunnel will bypass the existing road and it will connect Baisakhi to Nuranang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sela tunnel cuts through the Sela-Charbela ridge, which separates the Tawang district from the West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

After completion of the tunnel, the distance will be reduced by about 8-9 km.

The project comprises two tunnels including one twin tube.

Tunnel 2 has one bi-lane tube for traffic and one escape tube for emergencies.

It will enhance Indian military’s capabilities in combating the threat of China’s Western Theater Command opposite India’s eastern sector of Line of Actual Control.

The tunnel constructed using the latest New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) is much below the snow line allowing all weather travel without the challenges of snow clearance.

The tunnel will add to the tourist potential of Tawang and attract more tourists making Tawang a more popular destination in the Northeast.