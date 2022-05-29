A new species of monkey has been discovered by the scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The new species has been named as “Sela Macaque” – after the famous Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This monkey is genetically different from the other species in the region,” an official of the ZSI informed.

According to the ZSI, this new species of monkey is ‘separated’ from the Arunachal macaque of Tawang district by Sela Pass.

ZSI scientists said that the Sela Pass prevented mix-up of the two macaque species for around two million years.

While Arunachal macaque has a dark face and dark brown colour coat, Sela macaque has a pale face and brown colour coat.

According to locals, Sela macaque is one of the prime reasons for damage to crop lands in West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.