New Delhi: The Centre has transferred IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who used to walk his dog at a stadium in Delhi, to Ladakh “with immediate effect”.

The development came hours after the Indian Express’s exclusive report which revealed that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks

In an order, the Home Ministry said Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Ladakh and his wife Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

As per reports, the Home Ministry had asked for a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report on the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the Home Ministry on Thursday evening, prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

Sanjeev Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities to stay open for sportsperson till 10 pm.

Khirwar and Dugga are 1994-batch officers of the AGMUT cadre. Khirwar is among the most senior officials in the Delhi government, with district magistrates reporting to him.

He is also Secretary of the Environment Department. Dugga is currently posted as Secretary, Land and Building, in the Delhi government.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has accused the ministry of home affairs of only paying the lip service to the Northeast after it transferred IAS officer Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.

Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there?

Why pay lip service to North East & then treat area like a dump for your rubbish, MHA?

The Lok Sabha MP said the transfer of an ‘errant Delhi bureaucrat’ to Arunachal Pradesh is a shame for the state.