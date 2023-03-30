ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, in a meeting, chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday (March 29) gave “go ahead” for the proposed signing of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) for development of hydropower in the state.

The signing of the MoA is expected to unlock the potential 5 hydroelectric projects (HEPs) with an installed capacity of 2820 MW in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The cabinet approved the MoA to be signed with CPSU for development of hydropower in the state. This will pave the way to unlocking potential 5 HEPs with an installed capacity of 2820 MW. This will spur huge investment in the State and generate employment,” a statement from the Arunachal Pradesh CMO said.

Further, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet gave its nod to ‘recall’ the order of new chairman and members of APPSC (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) and recommended the same to governor for recalling the appointment orders of February 7, 2023.

It may be mentioned here that the Arunachal Pradesh government had to cancel the scheduled swearing-in of newly-appointed APPSC chairman and three members on February 17 following fierce protests from the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee and its supporters.

The post of APPSC chairman and members had fallen vacant due to resignation of the then chairman and members from their respective posts in October 2022 following the APPSC-conducted assistant engineer (civil) mains examination paper leak scam.