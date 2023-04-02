GUWAHATI: US-based separatist Sikh body – Sikh for Justice (SFJ) – has issued a threat to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was issued by the pro-Khalistan group over detention of six aides of Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh at Dibrugarh jail.

The US-based separatist Sikh body – Sikh for Justice (SFJ) dispatched an audio message to several media outlets in Assam, targeting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The audio message was sent on behalf of Gurpatwan Singh Pannu of US-based separatist Sikh body – Sikh for Justice (SFJ).

In the audio message, the pro-Khalistan group alleged that the six aides of Amritpal Singh are being subjected to ‘torture’ at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

“Pro-Khalistan supporters imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. CM Sarma this fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime,” the audio message stated.

It also warned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to “not fall prey to this violence”.

“We seek liberation of Punjab from India… if your (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) government torture and harass the six (aides of Amritpal Singh), you will be held accountable,” the message said.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab police, on March 18, launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his organisation “Waris De Punjab”.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since then.

The crackdown came after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.