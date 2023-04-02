GUWAHATI: “Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assamese culture.”

This was stated by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Guwahati, Assam.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made this statement while interacting with the media at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, Assam.

The Delhi CM, who is the national president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagawat Mann in his Assam visit.

Launching a scatting attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Delhi CM stated that the Assam chief minister “has a lot to learn from the Assamese people”.

“People of Assam are very nice. They believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. They don’t threaten guests like Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, earlier, dared ‘coward’ Arvind Kejriwal to accuse him of being corrupt during the Delhi chief minister’s Assam tour.

“Let him come to Assam and say that there is a case against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away,” the Assam CM stated.

The Assam CM added: “I challenge them to show a single case against me. Across India, there is no case against me except for some cases filed by Congress people in various courts.”