Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to sue his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal if he repeats the remarks in Guwahati that he had made against him in the Delhi assembly recently.

Sarma’s comment came days ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Guwahati. The Delhi Chief Minister will address a huge gathering in Guwahati on April 2.

Assam CM Sarma challenged Kejriwal to come to Assam and say what he said in the Delhi assembly recently.

Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi assembly that there are cases filed against Assam CM Sarma in other states.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a coward who is hiding behind the veil of immunity in Delhi assembly and uttering white lies,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

“Let him say there’s a corruption case pending against me outside the assembly premises and I will sue him in the same manner I did with his colleague Manish Sisodia,” the Assam Chief Minister said.