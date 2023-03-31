Guwahati: Prateek Hajela, the man accused of the NRC fiasco in Assam will finally be returning to his original Assam-Meghalaya cadre as his deputation in Madhya Pradesh has come to an end.

The 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, returned to his original cadre.

He was previously the Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis and was removed from the Social Justice Department a day prior.

Also Read: Assam student dies after consuming noodles, many ill

Hajela had been sent to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following an order of the Supreme Court as his life was under threat due to the NRC issue.

Since his move, five FIRs had been lodged against him in Assam for disputes regarding the NRC.

One of the FIRs was related to sedition charges.

Also Read: Assam: Lt Gen Manish Erry assumes command of Gajraj Corps

The charge of the Ayush Department, which Hajela had been holding, has now been given to Principal Secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai.

Similarly, the charge of the CEO of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has been given to Swatantra Singh.

It is not yet clear if Hajela would be posted in Assam or Meghalaya.

However, members of the Assam Public Works (APW) said that they would be protesting democratically if Hajela comes back to Assam.