Guwahati: Former BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev on Monday demanded the immedaitely arrested of former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

Dev claimed that he does not accept the current NRC that was published in 2019 and claimed that 80 lakh Bangladeshi Muslims were made Indians with that.

He further alleged Prateek Hajela has misused the funds for the NRC and should be investigated by the CBI or the ED.

Dev claimed that arresting Hejela would reinstate the faith of the people in the NRC.

Also Read: Assam: CAG detects massive anomalies in NRC update, says due process of software development not followed

“A new NRC should be published covering all of India to identify the Bangladeshi Muslims”, he added.

He claimed with the new and updated NRC, all “Bangladeshi Muslims” should be identified and their right to vote should be taken away.

Earlier the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India flagged large-scale irregularities in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process in Assam.

Also Read: Assam | NRC issue: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea on ‘harassment’ of minorities

The CAG has cited that there is a “risk of data tampering” in the NRC updating process in Assam.

It stated that the irregularities might have happened due to ‘improper’ software development related to data capture and correction during the NRC updating process.

A CAG report said an audit revealed “various irregularities in the utilisation of fund[s], including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors” in the process.

The CAG added that 215 software utilities were added in a “haphazard manner” to the core software used for the updating exercise due to the lack of proper planning.

“These were done without following the due process of either software development, or selection of vendor through eligibility assessment following a national tendering,” it added.