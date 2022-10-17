NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea that alleged “harassment of minorities” in the NRC process.

The plea alleged that people belonging to religious and linguistic minority groups in Assam were harassed by the authorities on the pretext of detection and deportation of alleged foreigners.

However, the Supreme Court, while refusing to accept the plea for hearing, asked the petitioner to approach the Gauhati high court in Assam.

“Why don’t you go to the High Court with all these reliefs. Let us have the benefit of the judgment of the High Court and then you can come here,” the Supreme Court told the petitioner.

The apex court added: “In many of these issues like, burden of proof, nature of proof required, let’s have some idea from the high court.”

“Petitioner would be at liberty to approach the High Court for appropriate relief,” the Supreme Court said.

The plea was heard by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli.