NAGAON: Another elephant death has been reported from the Northeast state of Assam.

This fresh case of elephant death has been reported from Nagaon district of Assam.

An elephant reportedly died of electrocution in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday.

The incident took place at Baneswar forest camp in Jakhalabandha area of Nagaon district in Assam.

The elephant came in contact with a live electricity supply wire.

Officials of the Assam forest department has sent the carcass of the elephant for post-mortem.

The Assam forest department officials stated that it is essential to determine the reason for its death.

There has been a spike in the number of elephant deaths in Assam in recent times.

With this fresh death of the elephant on Monday, the toll has reportedly risen to 12 in around 10 days.

Environmental conservationists and animal lovers have been expressing anger over the recent deaths of elephants in Assam.

Notably, Congress MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi has written to the union environment and forest minister seeking an initiative to solve the human-elephant conflicts in Assam.

In the letter to Bhupender Yadav, Bordoloi wrote, “I am writing to express my anguish and draw your attention to the rising incidence of human-elephant conflict in my home state of Assam.”

He added, “In the past fortnight itself, we have lost 11 wild elephants in Assam due to varying causes such as poisoning, electrocution and railway accidents. This raises concern about the management of human-wildlife conflict and the safety of our heritage animals.”

He added that the rapid decline in forest cover, due to unplanned and indiscriminate development work and industrialisation has led to a significant loss of traditional elephant movement paths in Assam.