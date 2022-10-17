Guwahati: Congress MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi has written to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change seeking an initiative to solve the human-elephant conflicts in Assam.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days there has been a massive rise in the man-elephant conflict.

In the letter to Bhupender Yadav, Bordoloi wrote, “I am writing to express my anguish and draw your attention to the rising incidence of human-elephant conflict in my home state of Assam.”

He added, “In the past fortnight itself, we have lost 11 wild elephants in Assam due to varying causes such as poisoning, electrocution and railway accidents. This raises concern about the management of human-wildlife conflict and the safety of our heritage animals.”

He added that the rapid decline in forest cover, due to unplanned and indiscriminate development work and industrialisation has led to a significant loss of traditional elephant movement paths in Assam.

“This habitat destruction coupled with weak enforcement of wildlife protection laws raises pressing concerns about the management of human-elephant conflict”, he wrote.

The MP added that this human-wildlife conflict in Assam, which is claiming both human and elephant lives, must be averted through time-bound steps on the ground.

“I urge the Ministry to take cognizance of this serious issue and take steps to put an effective mitigation strategy in place”, he added.