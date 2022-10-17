Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by a team of Assam Police with a consignment containing 750 grams of suspected heroin near Saraighat bridge in Guwahati.

The drug was seized from a vehicle the four were travelling in.

The police team comprising both Guwahati and Kamrup Police based on a specific input intercepted a vehicle and recovered 750 gm of heroin.

As per reports, the vehicle was heading towards West Bengal with the consignment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “In a joint operation, @GuwahatiPol& @KamrupPolice have seized 750 gram Heroin, hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge. The vehicle was on its way to a neighbouring state. Three accused have been apprehended.”

The vehicle has been seized and the investigation into the issue has begun.