Guwahati: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) demolished six illegally constructed houses along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, according to an official update released a day later.

Deputy Chief Executive Member Nikman Ch Marak confirmed that the council took action after the occupants failed to produce valid land documents, despite receiving prior notices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We served them notices and asked for proof of land ownership, but they couldn’t provide any. Even after the deadline passed, they continued to occupy the land, so we had to intervene,” Marak told reporters.

He noted that individuals of Assam origin have repeatedly tried to encroach on GHADC-administered land.

To curb such activities, the council is now coordinating with traditional leaders, including Nokmas and Rangbah Shnongs, to identify encroachments early and take preventive steps.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Since Assam has started cracking down on encroachment within its borders, we must also act to safeguard our land along the boundary,” Marak added.